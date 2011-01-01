Your Success is Our Objective
Your Success is Our Objective
We are a team of passionate and dedicated professionals who are committed to providing top notch solutions to local businesses, state & federal agencies, catering to a wide range of industries. We believe in delivering high-quality results while maintaining the highest levels of transparency, integrity, and accountability.
We take a collaborative approach to our work, working closely with our clients to develop customized solutions that meet their specific needs. We believe in open communication, active listening, and a willingness to go above and beyond to deliver exceptional service. Helping businesses in achieving their goals and maximizing their potential.
UEI: L2WMHLN6PH73 CAGE CODE: 9P6X7
PO Box 24682, Oakland Park, Florida 33307
Phone: (954) 444-1066 Email: miller@tavarezmiller.com
Mon
09:00 am – 05:00 pm
Tue
09:00 am – 05:00 pm
Wed
09:00 am – 05:00 pm
Thu
09:00 am – 05:00 pm
Fri
09:00 am – 05:00 pm
Sat
Closed
Sun
Closed
